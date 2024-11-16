Left Menu

PCB Shakes Up Central Contracts: New Talents Spotlighted

The Pakistan Cricket Board excluded senior players like Nida Dar from central contracts, awarding deals to 16 women cricketers. This decision, influenced by recent poor performances, emphasizes nurturing young talent. Prominent players were promoted while new faces like Tasmia Rubab earned their first contracts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 16-11-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 15:56 IST
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a major overhaul in its central contracts, choosing to exclude some senior players, including former captain Nida Dar, in favor of fresh talent.

The decision, aligned with the ICC Women’s Future Tours Programme 2025-29, aims to rejuvenate the team after a series of disappointing performances. Notably, veterans such as Aliya Riaz and Sidra Nawaz were also omitted.

Prominent figures like Muneeba Ali and captain Fatima Sana ascended to Category A, while Tasmia Rubab celebrated her first contract, signaling a significant shift in the board’s approach to future successes.

