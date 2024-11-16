PCB Shakes Up Central Contracts: New Talents Spotlighted

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a major overhaul in its central contracts, choosing to exclude some senior players, including former captain Nida Dar, in favor of fresh talent.

The decision, aligned with the ICC Women’s Future Tours Programme 2025-29, aims to rejuvenate the team after a series of disappointing performances. Notably, veterans such as Aliya Riaz and Sidra Nawaz were also omitted.

Prominent figures like Muneeba Ali and captain Fatima Sana ascended to Category A, while Tasmia Rubab celebrated her first contract, signaling a significant shift in the board’s approach to future successes.

(With inputs from agencies.)