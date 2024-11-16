Left Menu

Shubman Gill Faces Injury Scare Ahead of Border-Gavaskar Opener

Indian opener Shubman Gill's participation in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is in doubt following a left-hand injury during a training match. As India grapples with potential lineup changes, the series against Australia is set to begin on November 22 at Perth's Optus Stadium.

Shubman Gill. (Photo- BCCI X). Image Credit: ANI
Indian cricket opener Shubman Gill is facing uncertainty ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener following a left-hand injury he sustained during a practice match. The incident occurred while fielding in the slips at the Western Australian Cricket Association ground, casting doubt over his availability for the first Test at Optus Stadium starting November 22.

Gill, who has been India's number three batter in recent Tests, is being considered for the opening spot alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. This adjustment could be essential if captain Rohit Sharma is unavailable due to the birth of his second child, announced on Saturday. The question of Sharma's participation in the Perth Test remains unanswered, while KL Rahul, another potential opener, also sustained an elbow injury and was absent from the subsequent day's play.

Bengal's Abhimanyu Easwaran emerges as another opening candidate, despite a lackluster showing in the India A-Australia A series. Gill managed to score 28 in the simulation match and remained unbeaten on 42 in his second innings. Known for his solid performances, Gill seeks to mirror Cheteshwar Pujara's resilience against Australian bowlers. As the cricketing world anticipates the November 22 series start in Perth, the rivalry will conclude with the final Test in Sydney from January 3 to 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)

