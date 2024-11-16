Bayern Munich's Mala Grohs Faces Indefinite Battle Off the Field

Bayern Munich women's team faces a significant setback as goalkeeper Mala Grohs is diagnosed with cancer, sidelining her indefinitely. The 23-year-old made her senior team debut in January 2021, playing 81 matches and winning three championships.

The club announced her diagnosis, with Bayern's sporting director Max Eberl expressing strong support: "(She) faces her toughest battle, and we stand by her side, wishing her strength and the best." Grohs' contract has been extended until June 2026, showcasing the club's commitment.

Bayern Munich, currently third in the Frauen Bundesliga, hopes this contract extension will help Grohs focus on recovery, as expressed by Eberl and Grohs herself. The team continues to compete, hosting Carl Zeiss Jena on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)