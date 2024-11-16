Left Menu

Bayern Munich's Mala Grohs Faces Indefinite Battle Off the Field

Bayern Munich women's goalkeeper Mala Grohs has been diagnosed with cancer and will be indefinitely sidelined. The 23-year-old key player has played 81 matches since joining in 2021. Bayern has extended her contract to support her recovery, emphasizing the club's commitment to her well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 17:54 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 17:54 IST
Bayern Munich's Mala Grohs Faces Indefinite Battle Off the Field

Bayern Munich women's team faces a significant setback as goalkeeper Mala Grohs is diagnosed with cancer, sidelining her indefinitely. The 23-year-old made her senior team debut in January 2021, playing 81 matches and winning three championships.

The club announced her diagnosis, with Bayern's sporting director Max Eberl expressing strong support: "(She) faces her toughest battle, and we stand by her side, wishing her strength and the best." Grohs' contract has been extended until June 2026, showcasing the club's commitment.

Bayern Munich, currently third in the Frauen Bundesliga, hopes this contract extension will help Grohs focus on recovery, as expressed by Eberl and Grohs herself. The team continues to compete, hosting Carl Zeiss Jena on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024