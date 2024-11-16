Darcy Graham Shines as Scotland Triumphs Over Portugal in Rugby Clash
In a thrilling match at Murrayfield, winger Darcy Graham scored his 29th international try, equaling a national record, as Scotland defeated Portugal 59-21. Despite a spirited effort from Portugal, the Scottish side showcased their strength with nine tries, paving the way for a confident win.
In an impressive display of rugby prowess, Scotland outplayed Portugal with a commanding 59-21 victory on Saturday at Murrayfield. Darcy Graham stole the spotlight by scoring his 29th try, matching the national record, during a match where Scotland registered nine tries.
The Scottish lineup, featuring some second-string players, kicked off the game with flair, as Arron Reed scored two tries alongside efforts from teammates Will Hurd, Stafford McDowell, Josh Bayliss, Jamie Bhatti, Jamie Dobie, and a penalty try. Adam Hastings contributed significantly, converting five tries, with Tom Jordan adding another.
Portugal, though initially disorganized, showed resilience, scoring three tries against the Scottish side. Luka Begic and Samuel Marques led Portugal's efforts before Raffaele Storti added a third in the second half. Despite the scoreline, Portugal exhibited commendable determination, narrowing the gap against a robust Scottish team.
