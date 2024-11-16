IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Rising Stars and Record Numbers

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is set to offer a thrilling spectacle, with an extraordinary lineup of both Indian and international talents. Scheduled for November 24-25 in Jeddah, all ten franchises will be rebuilding their squads, choosing from a shortlist of 574 players whittled down from an initial 1,574. According to Wisden, the selection pool comprises 208 overseas players, 12 uncapped overseas prospects, and 318 uncapped Indian aspirants.

Among the players, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, at merely 13 years and 234 days, stands out as the youngest. Born on March 27, 2011, in Bihar, Vaibhav debuted in first-class cricket for Bihar in 2024, setting a record as a pre-teen. His performance against Australia U19 included a dazzling 58-ball century, and he continues to partake in the Ranji Trophy.

Ayush Mhatre, 17, has demonstrated potential, impressing in the Ranji Trophy with a standout first-innings 176 against Maharashtra. Hardik Raj, 18, has been noted for his all-round capabilities in Karnataka's T20 leagues, while 18-year-old C Andre Siddarth has proven effective as part of the Tamil Nadu Ranji lineup, earning a spot on the India U19 Asia Cup team. South African Kwena Maphaka, 18, distinguished himself with 21 wickets in the U19 World Cup, and despite a challenging debut with Mumbai Indians, remains a prospect to watch.

