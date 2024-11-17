Left Menu

Kolbe's Magic Seals South Africa's Victory Over England at Twickenham

Cheslin Kolbe's two exceptional tries led South Africa to a 29-20 win against England at Twickenham. Despite an aggressive start from England, who led at halftime, South Africa's attacking depth ensured victory. England's coach acknowledged the setback as a developmental opportunity, while South Africa focuses on their next goal in Wales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 02:08 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 02:08 IST
In a thrilling spectacle at Twickenham, Cheslin Kolbe's stellar performance propelled South Africa to a 29-20 victory over England. Kolbe's two tries, along with a disciplined South African defense, extended England's losing streak under coach Steve Borthwick.

Despite an energetic start that saw Ollie Sleightholme putting England ahead, South Africa quickly responded with a barrage of tries in a critical ten-minute period. England briefly reclaimed the lead with a penalty, but could not sustain the pressure as Kolbe's second try established an insurmountable lead.

Both captains acknowledged the intense battle. Borthwick emphasized the learning curve in defeats, while England captain Jamie George highlighted their progress in attacking strategy. Meanwhile, South Africa looks ahead to potentially complete a November hat-trick against Wales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

