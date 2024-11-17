Tuchel's Task: Can a German Coach Lead England to Glory?

England captain Harry Kane is optimistic that Thomas Tuchel, the team's new coach, will win over fans despite concerns about his nationality. Kane points out Tuchel's successful track record, which could be instrumental in helping England secure their first major trophy in 58 years.

Tuchel, with coaching experiences at Paris St Germain, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich, was appointed last month, becoming the first German to manage England. As he takes on this role in January, he becomes only the third foreigner to lead the team, following Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.

Kane expressed confidence in Tuchel's abilities, stressing that the fans will back him if results show promise. Emphasizing Tuchel's winning history, Kane, who has previously worked with him, indicates that Tuchel is committed to nurturing a strong team spirit while maintaining the drive necessary for success on the pitch.

