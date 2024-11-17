India vs. Malaysia: A Clash of Familiar Foes on the Football Field

India is gearing up to face Malaysia in a much-anticipated international friendly football match on Monday. This encounter comes as the Indian team, yet to secure a win this year, hopes to change their fortunes under the guidance of recently appointed head coach, Manolo Marquez.

The match marks a significant return for senior player and central defender Sandesh Jhingan, who will be playing after a 10-month hiatus due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury. His leadership and experience will be crucial as India seeks to end a string of disappointing results that include six losses and four draws this year.

The India-Malaysia rivalry is historic, with 32 past encounters showing an evenly matched record for both teams. As they prepare for their last match before the 2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers, each side knows a victory would be a valuable morale boost for their respective squads and coaching staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)