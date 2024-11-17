Glenn McGrath Challenges Aussie Bowlers: Target Kohli in Crucial Border-Gavaskar Series

Former cricket legend Glenn McGrath has issued a clarion call to Australia's bowlers to focus their energies on India's star batsman Virat Kohli in the forthcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With Kohli hitting a rough patch in Test formats, the pressure is mounting on the Indian captain to deliver at Perth's opening Test on November 22.

Kohli's recent performance figures illustrate his struggles, with the batsman averaging 21.33 in tests against Bangladesh and New Zealand since the year began. Speaking to CODE Sports' Daniel Cherny, McGrath critiqued Kohli's form, indicating the batsman could buckle under pressure if initial innings don't go well, especially with the Australians readying a formidable bowling lineup after their previous series disappointment against New Zealand.

The upcoming series promises to be a thrilling encounter as it unfolds over five Tests, including the much-anticipated day-night Test in Adelaide. India has announced a strong squad led by Rohit Sharma, including veteran bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin. As Kohli gears up for his 26th Test against Australia, the cricket world hopes for a return to form from one of its iconic players.

(With inputs from agencies.)