Left Menu

Glenn McGrath Challenges Aussie Bowlers: Target Kohli in Crucial Border-Gavaskar Series

Former cricketer Glenn McGrath has urged Australia's bowling attack to aggressively target India's Virat Kohli during the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Kohli, experiencing a challenging phase in Test cricket, faces pressure to perform amidst India's high-profile clash with Australia set to commence on November 22 in Perth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 14:21 IST
Glenn McGrath Challenges Aussie Bowlers: Target Kohli in Crucial Border-Gavaskar Series
Virat Kohli. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Former cricket legend Glenn McGrath has issued a clarion call to Australia's bowlers to focus their energies on India's star batsman Virat Kohli in the forthcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With Kohli hitting a rough patch in Test formats, the pressure is mounting on the Indian captain to deliver at Perth's opening Test on November 22.

Kohli's recent performance figures illustrate his struggles, with the batsman averaging 21.33 in tests against Bangladesh and New Zealand since the year began. Speaking to CODE Sports' Daniel Cherny, McGrath critiqued Kohli's form, indicating the batsman could buckle under pressure if initial innings don't go well, especially with the Australians readying a formidable bowling lineup after their previous series disappointment against New Zealand.

The upcoming series promises to be a thrilling encounter as it unfolds over five Tests, including the much-anticipated day-night Test in Adelaide. India has announced a strong squad led by Rohit Sharma, including veteran bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin. As Kohli gears up for his 26th Test against Australia, the cricket world hopes for a return to form from one of its iconic players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024