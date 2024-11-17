Alyssa Healy's Injury Casts Doubt on Participation in India's ODI Series

Australia's cricketing landscape is facing uncertainty as captain Alyssa Healy is doubtful for the upcoming One Day International (ODI) series against India. The setback comes after Healy suffered a knee injury during a Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) match, sidelining her for the rest of the tournament.

The Sydney Sixers, Healy's WBBL team, confirmed her absence, raising questions about her readiness for the home ODI series commencing December 5. This latest injury follows a similar fate earlier in the season when Healy missed the Women's T20 World Cup semi-final due to another injury.

In Healy's absence, Tahlia McGrath led Australia in the ICC event, and she might assume the leadership role once again if Healy misses the India series. After the India series, Australia will face New Zealand away, followed by a high-stakes Ashes series against England at home. The ODI matches will commence on December 5 at Allan Border Field with subsequent fixtures in Queensland and Perth, marking crucial fixtures in Australia's cricket calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)