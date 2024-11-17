KL Rahul Set to Open Against Australia as Fitness Concerns Fade

In a significant boost for the Indian Test cricket team, KL Rahul has demonstrated his readiness to face Australia after dispelling fitness concerns. During an extended net session on Sunday, Rahul proved his recovery from an elbow injury, positioning him to open in the first Test match. With skipper Rohit Sharma expected to join only in Adelaide after attending to personal commitments, pace ace Jasprit Bumrah is set to lead the team.

The 32-year-old batsman sustained the injury last Friday during an intra-squad match but has since shown no major discomfort. Head coach Gautam Gambhir had mentioned a potential order shift for Rahul, should Sharma miss the opening Test. Physiotherapists Kamlesh Jain and Yogesh Parmar confirmed that Rahul has responded well to treatments and is fit for the series start on November 22 at Optus Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Indian team management has chosen to keep Devdutt Padikkal and three seamers in Australia as backups. Despite Padikkal's mixed performance in recent matches, his resilience against ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah in practice had impressed the management. These strategic decisions reflect the team's adaptability and preparation for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)