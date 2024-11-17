Left Menu

From Water Babies to Champions: Life Lessons from Sports

Olympian swimmer Srihari Nataraj emphasizes the life lessons sports impart beyond mere competition. Joined by athletes Manisha Ramadass and Tilottama Sen, he discussed resilience and personal growth gained through sports at the SFA Championships, which featured over 18,463 athletes competing in 22 sports in Bengaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-11-2024 18:34 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 18:34 IST
Olympian swimmer Srihari Nataraj emphasizes that the true value of sports lies beyond mere competition, offering vital life lessons. Speaking at the 'From The Ground Up' discussion during the SFA Championships, he shared that participating in numerous races reveals more failure than success, teaching resilience and personal growth.

Nataraj recalled his early swimming experiences, describing himself as a 'water baby.' Competing from a young age, the passion and early successes in small tournaments fueled his decision to pursue swimming professionally. He stressed the importance of giving one's best in competition while understanding that results are uncontrollable.

Other athletes shared similar sentiments. Manisha Ramadass, a bronze medalist in badminton at the Paris Paralympics, and shooter Tilottama Sen, a silver medalist at the Asian Shooting Championship, discussed their perseverance and dedication. The SFA Championships in Bengaluru provided a platform for showcasing grassroots talent, with 18,463 athletes participating across 22 sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

