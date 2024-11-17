Left Menu

Aaqib Javed Set to Lead Pakistan's White Ball Squads in Zimbabwe

Aaqib Javed, current national selector and former pacer, is likely to become Pakistan's permanent head coach for white ball formats ahead of their tour to Zimbabwe. The decision comes after discussions with PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi. Javed brings extensive coaching experience from PSL and other roles.

Aaqib Javed, the current national selector and former pacer, is expected to be appointed as the permanent head coach for Pakistan's white ball squads. This move comes just before the national team embarks on their tour to Zimbabwe for ODI and T20I series.

The Pakistan team is scheduled to depart for Zimbabwe from Australia, where they'll be wrapping up a T20I series. A reliable source from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) revealed that Javed was initially hesitant to accept the coaching role but was persuaded by PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

Javed's coaching credentials include leading roles with the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and as a recent bowling coach for Sri Lanka. Although the PCB initially considered Australian coach Jason Gillespie for the position, he declined, opting to spend time with his family.

