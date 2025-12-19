India Clinches T20I Series with Stellar Performances by Varma and Pandya

India emerged victorious against South Africa, clinching the T20I series 3-1 with a 30-run triumph. The game was marked by impressive half-centuries from Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya.

India put up a formidable total of 231 for 5, thanks to Varma's 73 and Pandya's quick 63, frustrating the South African bowlers.

Varun Chakravarthy's remarkable spell was decisive, picking up four vital wickets, while the visitors fell short with 201 for 8, despite resistance from Quinton de Kock and Dewald Brevis.

(With inputs from agencies.)