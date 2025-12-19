India Clinches T20I Series with Stellar Performances by Varma and Pandya
India secured a 30-run victory over South Africa in the T20I series with standout performances from Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya, who both hit half-centuries. Varun Chakravarthy further aided India's defense by taking four crucial wickets, sealing the series 3-1 in favor of the hosts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-12-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 23:06 IST
- Country:
- India
India emerged victorious against South Africa, clinching the T20I series 3-1 with a 30-run triumph. The game was marked by impressive half-centuries from Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya.
India put up a formidable total of 231 for 5, thanks to Varma's 73 and Pandya's quick 63, frustrating the South African bowlers.
Varun Chakravarthy's remarkable spell was decisive, picking up four vital wickets, while the visitors fell short with 201 for 8, despite resistance from Quinton de Kock and Dewald Brevis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Africa vs India: Thrilling Cricket Showdown
Jharkhand's Historic Triumph: A Cricketing Milestone
Maharashtra CM Honours Visually Impaired Women's Cricket Team for Historic Triumph
Mumbai Cricket Team Faces Young Overhaul in Vijay Hazare Trophy
Varun Chakravarthy: The Mental Game Behind His T20 Success