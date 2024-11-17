Tijil Rao Clinches LGB Formula 4 Championship in Thrilling Finale

Tijil Rao capped off an impressive season by clinching the drivers' championship in the LGB Formula 4 category during the 27th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship. The celebrated event took place at the Kari Motor Speedway, with Rao's commanding lead ensuring his victory even before the final races commenced.

Despite the challenge posed by experienced racer Saran Vikram, who won the first two races of the day, Rao maintained composure and strategic prowess, securing his overall trophy by focusing on steady finishes. Rao thanked his team and JK Tyre for their support in his championship journey this season.

The day's other notable performances included Navaneeth Kumar's victory in the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup. Goa Aces JA Racing also celebrated a successful outing by winning the Indian Racing League Championship. Meanwhile, Aqil Alibhai from Hyderabad Blackbirds clinched the Formula 4 Indian Championship title, marking a successful season with consistent podium finishes.

(With inputs from agencies.)