India Faces Key Player Setbacks Ahead of Border-Gavaskar Opener

India braces for the first Test against Australia without key players Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill due to injuries. However, KL Rahul returns to form. With Bumrah set to lead, the series promises action-packed contests across Australian venues, commencing from November 22.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 23:29 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 23:29 IST
In a series of unfortunate events for Indian cricket, key players Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are almost certain to miss the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. On a positive note, batsman KL Rahul has returned to training after an elbow injury scare.

The likely absence of Gill due to a hand injury, sustained during an intra-squad match, remains unofficially confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). However, Gill is expected to miss the upcoming Test at Perth's Optus Stadium. Meanwhile, India's captain Rohit Sharma also stays back to witness the birth of his second child, resuming duties in the second Test in Adelaide.

Jasprit Bumrah will lead the team in the first Test. On the brighter side, Rahul's prowess was on display in training without signs of discomfort from the recent blow. The Border-Gavaskar series kicks off on November 22, with Tests held across iconic venues promising intense cricket action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

