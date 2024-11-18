Left Menu

Italy's Scrappy Comeback: A Game of Resilience

Italy struggled initially in their match against Georgia but managed a comeback in the second half to secure a 20-17 victory. Coach Gonzalo Quesada expressed satisfaction with the win despite the team's difficulties, highlighting the need for improved execution of their game plan and adaptability in future matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 00:00 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 00:00 IST
Italy's Scrappy Comeback: A Game of Resilience
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italy faced challenges against Georgia but secured a comeback victory on Sunday, as Coach Gonzalo Quesada highlighted the team's resilience despite the unscripted win.

Georgia led 17-6 at halftime with two successful tries, capitalizing on limited opportunities to breach Italy's 22.

Despite early setbacks, including Captain Michele Lamaro's injury, Italy adapted their strategy, keeping Georgia scoreless in the second half to finish 20-17.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024