Italy's Scrappy Comeback: A Game of Resilience

Italy faced challenges against Georgia but secured a comeback victory on Sunday, as Coach Gonzalo Quesada highlighted the team's resilience despite the unscripted win.

Georgia led 17-6 at halftime with two successful tries, capitalizing on limited opportunities to breach Italy's 22.

Despite early setbacks, including Captain Michele Lamaro's injury, Italy adapted their strategy, keeping Georgia scoreless in the second half to finish 20-17.

