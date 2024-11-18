Italy's Scrappy Comeback: A Game of Resilience
Italy struggled initially in their match against Georgia but managed a comeback in the second half to secure a 20-17 victory. Coach Gonzalo Quesada expressed satisfaction with the win despite the team's difficulties, highlighting the need for improved execution of their game plan and adaptability in future matches.
Italy faced challenges against Georgia but secured a comeback victory on Sunday, as Coach Gonzalo Quesada highlighted the team's resilience despite the unscripted win.
Georgia led 17-6 at halftime with two successful tries, capitalizing on limited opportunities to breach Italy's 22.
Despite early setbacks, including Captain Michele Lamaro's injury, Italy adapted their strategy, keeping Georgia scoreless in the second half to finish 20-17.
(With inputs from agencies.)
