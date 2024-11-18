Wallabies Triumph Despite Adversity: The Path to Glory

Australia's rugby squad, led by coach Joe Schmidt, delivered a formidable performance with a 52-20 victory over Wales, highlighting their progress this season.

The Wallabies exhibited resilience, scoring 21 points while a player down after Samu Kerevi's red card. Schmidt praised their composure and built on last week's narrow win over England.

Schmidt remains focused on the next fixtures against Scotland and Ireland, emphasizing the need to maintain momentum and resilience despite the challenging schedule.

(With inputs from agencies.)