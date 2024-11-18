Left Menu

Jannik Sinner Makes History with Triumph at ATP Finals

Jannik Sinner became the first Italian to win the ATP Finals in its 55-year history, capping off his remarkable year with a victory over Taylor Fritz. His stellar performance, highlighted by a dominant serve, places him alongside tennis greats like Federer and Djokovic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 09:50 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 09:50 IST
Jannik Sinner (Photo: Jannik Sinner/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Jannik Sinner has etched his name into the tennis annals, becoming the first Italian to secure victory at the ATP Finals. His triumph over Taylor Fritz marks the culmination of an exceptional year that started with success at the Australian Open.

Sinner, aged 23, delivered an outstanding match, characterized by his lethal serve which earned him a commanding 83 percent of points. With this win, he joins the elite ranks of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic as one of the few to clinch the Australian Open, US Open, and ATP Finals in a single season.

Throughout the 85-minute finale, Sinner showcased relentless determination, limiting Fritz's opportunities and securing his 50th hard court victory of the season. Reflecting on the win, Sinner expressed his joy at winning his first title in Italy, highlighting the special nature of the achievement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

