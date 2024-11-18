Left Menu

Australia's Test Strategy Faces IPL Auction Challenge

Australia’s assistant coach, Daniel Vettori, will leave midway through the first Test against India to attend the IPL auction in Saudi Arabia. Vettori, who is also the head coach for SunRisers Hyderabad, will return for the rest of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Other coaches face similar challenges.

Updated: 18-11-2024 15:53 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 15:53 IST

Australia's assistant coach Daniel Vettori is set to leave his post mid-way through the first Test against India. His departure is due to the upcoming IPL mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, which coincides with the Perth Test scheduled for November 22.

Vettori, who is also the head coach of the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) franchise, has the support of the Australian team administration. A spokesperson confirmed Vettori will prepare the team for the Test but then attend the IPL auction, returning for the remainder of the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

In Vettori's absence, Cricket Australia's national development coach Lachlan Stevens will step in. The IPL auction also affects Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer, who will miss commentary duties to fulfill their roles as head coaches for Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

