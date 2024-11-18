Stoinis Powers Australia to T20 Series Sweep Over Pakistan
Marcus Stoinis scored an unbeaten 61 from 27 balls, securing Australia's seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the third T20I and completing a 3-0 series sweep. Adam Zampa's pivotal bowling restricted Pakistan to 117 runs as the Australian team chased the target seamlessly at the Bellerive Oval.
- Country:
- Australia
Marcus Stoinis delivered an explosive performance, scoring 61 runs in just 27 balls, leading Australia to a dominant seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in the third T20 International. This win completed a 3-0 series sweep for the visiting team, highlighting their superiority in the series.
Pakistan, after electing to bat, started strong at 61-1, but suffered an extraordinary collapse to be bowled out for 117 in 18.1 overs. Spinner Adam Zampa played a crucial role, claiming key wickets, including the prized scalp of Babar Azam, effectively dismantling Pakistan's innings.
Despite early setbacks with the loss of their openers, Australia, driven by Stoinis's aggressive batting, quickly turned the match in their favor. Stoinis's innings, marked by five sixes and four fours, ensured a swift chase, solidifying Australia's T20 prowess.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Zealand's Historic Series Sweep: Unveiling the Underdog Triumph in India
Indian cricket team suffers whitewash in a three-Test series at home for first time in its Test history.
New Zealand Achieves Historic Series Sweep Against India
India's Cricket Future: Transition and Strategic Changes Post-Australia Tour
India Cricketers Stunned by New Zealand Whitewash: A Call for Introspection