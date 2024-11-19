Left Menu

Wallabies Prepare for End-of-Season Challenges with Key Lineup Changes

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has strengthened his squad with strategic call-ups for the tour's final matches against Scotland and Ireland. The changes come as several players face unavailability due to injuries, bans, and matches falling outside the international window. Australia's hopes for a Grand Slam are still alive.

In a strategic move, Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has reinforced his squad by calling up Hamish Stewart, Darby Lancaster, Tom Hooper, and Harry Hoopert for the season's closing matches against Scotland and Ireland. These changes follow the suspension of Samu Kerevi after the recent victory over Wales.

The team faces further challenges with Kerevi and lock Will Skelton likely to miss the game against Ireland, scheduled outside the international window. Lancaster, who debuted against Georgia, re-enters the fold after Dylan Pietsch's injury, ensuring depth in the backline.

Veteran prop James Slipper's brief appearance in the match against Wales prompts additional support from uncapped forward Hoopert. Despite several obstacles, Australia aims for a Grand Slam, needing victories over Scotland and Ireland to achieve this ambition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

