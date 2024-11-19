Left Menu

Bowler Against All Odds: Jasprit Bumrah's Australian Challenge

Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian pacer often described by peers as nearly impossible to face, is set to lead India in the first Test against Australia. Known for his unique bowling style and formidable record, Bumrah poses a significant threat to Australian batters ahead of the upcoming series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 19-11-2024 12:29 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 12:29 IST
Bowler Against All Odds: Jasprit Bumrah's Australian Challenge
Jasprit Bumrah
  • Country:
  • Australia

Jasprit Bumrah, hailed by Australian batter Travis Head as a bowler 'impossible to face,' is poised to lead India in their upcoming Test against Australia. With his unique bowling style, Bumrah has left both current and former Australian players in awe of his capabilities.

Bumrah's record in Australia is impressive, having previously bagged 32 wickets at an average of 21.25 on his prior tours. His prowess is reminiscent of pace legends like Richard Hadlee and Curtly Ambrose, who have historically posed a similar threat.

Ahead of this crucial series, top Australian batters like Usman Khawaja and Steven Smith acknowledge Bumrah's unpredictable style and impact, underscoring the challenge that lies ahead in countering his bowling skills.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024