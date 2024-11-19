Bowler Against All Odds: Jasprit Bumrah's Australian Challenge

Jasprit Bumrah, hailed by Australian batter Travis Head as a bowler 'impossible to face,' is poised to lead India in their upcoming Test against Australia. With his unique bowling style, Bumrah has left both current and former Australian players in awe of his capabilities.

Bumrah's record in Australia is impressive, having previously bagged 32 wickets at an average of 21.25 on his prior tours. His prowess is reminiscent of pace legends like Richard Hadlee and Curtly Ambrose, who have historically posed a similar threat.

Ahead of this crucial series, top Australian batters like Usman Khawaja and Steven Smith acknowledge Bumrah's unpredictable style and impact, underscoring the challenge that lies ahead in countering his bowling skills.

(With inputs from agencies.)