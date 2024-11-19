Left Menu

Rise of a Cricket Star: Yashasvi Jaiswal's Australian Adventure

Yashasvi Jaiswal, hailed as one of India's premier young cricket talents, is set to improve significantly on Australia's tour despite potential challenges. Former coach Ravi Shastri emphasizes adaptability and sees potential in Jaiswal on Australia's lively pitches. Shastri also backs veteran Virat Kohli to excel in the upcoming series.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has expressed his confidence in Yashasvi Jaiswal, one of India's most promising young cricketers. Shastri believes Jaiswal will return from the Australian tour as a significantly improved batter despite the expected challenges.

Shastri remarked that if Jaiswal successfully adapts to the Perth pitch—which is notorious for its lively bounce—the young opener will find the freedom to shine later in the series. He praised Jaiswal as already being 'world class' and noted the improvement seen in his recent performances, notably against England.

Additionally, Shastri spoke about Virat Kohli, who has been experiencing a dip in form. Shastri remains confident that Kohli will deliver impressive performances in Australia, drawing from Kohli's strong Australian record, which includes averaging over 54 in past tours.

