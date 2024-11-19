Rise of a Cricket Star: Yashasvi Jaiswal's Australian Adventure

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has expressed his confidence in Yashasvi Jaiswal, one of India's most promising young cricketers. Shastri believes Jaiswal will return from the Australian tour as a significantly improved batter despite the expected challenges.

Shastri remarked that if Jaiswal successfully adapts to the Perth pitch—which is notorious for its lively bounce—the young opener will find the freedom to shine later in the series. He praised Jaiswal as already being 'world class' and noted the improvement seen in his recent performances, notably against England.

Additionally, Shastri spoke about Virat Kohli, who has been experiencing a dip in form. Shastri remains confident that Kohli will deliver impressive performances in Australia, drawing from Kohli's strong Australian record, which includes averaging over 54 in past tours.

