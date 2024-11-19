Left Menu

Federer Bids Emotional Farewell to Rival Nadal

Roger Federer paid tribute to his retiring rival Rafa Nadal, acknowledging the challenges Nadal presented throughout their storied rivalry. Federer reflected on their battles, Nadal's unique quirks, and their memorable collaboration at the Laver Cup, celebrating their friendship and mutual respect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 14:32 IST
Federer

Legendary tennis player Roger Federer paid tribute to his retiring rival Rafa Nadal on Tuesday, highlighting the unique challenges and fierce competition Nadal brought to their rivalry. Federer stated that Nadal's prowess on the court made the tennis community proud during a career spanning over two decades.

Federer, part of the iconic "Big Three" alongside Nadal and Novak Djokovic, shared his reflections in a letter posted on X. Praising Nadal, Federer acknowledged the rivalry's intensity, where Nadal led their head-to-head 24-16. Federer described battling Nadal on clay as an experience akin to entering Nadal's domain.

Reflecting on Nadal's peculiar courtside habits, Federer humorously noted his admiration for Nadal's unique rituals. He further recounted their emotional doubles match at the Laver Cup 2022, expressing gratitude for Nadal's companionship in that poignant moment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

