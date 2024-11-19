Left Menu

Healy's Strategy: Aussie Pace Attack Prepares for Kohli Challenge

Legendary Australian wicketkeeper Ian Healy suggests a tactical game plan for the Australian bowlers against Indian star Virat Kohli during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Healy recommends targeting Kohli's front foot initially and resorting to aggressive body bashing if the former proves ineffective.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 19-11-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 14:47 IST
Virat Kohli Image Credit: Twitter (@BCCI)
  • Country:
  • Australia

Legendary Australian wicketkeeper Ian Healy has outlined a tactical blueprint for Australia's pace assault on Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Healy, known for his strategic acumen, has advised the Australian bowling attack, headlined by Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc, to concentrate on Kohli's front foot initially. The tactic aims at exploiting potential insecurities during Kohli's lean patch, indicated by his recent performance struggles.

If this initial approach falters, Healy urges a shift to aggressive body-targeting strategies, designed to unnerve Kohli and exploit any potential weaknesses in his play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

