Tomashova's 2012 Olympic Result Annulled Amid Doping Scandal

Tatyana Tomashova's 2012 Olympic women's 1,500m result has been annulled due to anti-doping violations. The Court of Arbitration for Sport banned her for 10 years. Six other athletes from the race also faced sanctions. The medals have been reassigned, rectifying the outcome of one of history's 'dirtiest' races.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 15:21 IST
Russian athlete Tatyana Tomashova has had her 2012 London Olympics result annulled by the Athletics Integrity Unit following anti-doping rule violations. The Court of Arbitration for Sport banned Tomashova for 10 years, stripping her of the silver medal she received.

The race, one of the most tainted in Olympic history, has seen a reshuffling of medals, with Tomashova being the fifth athlete affected by sanctions. Originally finishing fourth, Tomashova was initially granted silver after bans affected the original top finishers.

The disqualification means Ethiopian Abeba Aregawi now receives silver and American Shannon Rowbury has been awarded bronze. This marks a significant step in maintaining the integrity of athletics, as reiterated by the AIU.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

