Shahid Aslam Makes Comeback as Pakistan's Batting Coach

The Pakistan Cricket Board has reappointed Shahid Aslam as the batting coach for the national white-ball cricket squads following a series of player difficulties in Australia. Aslam, who is an experienced coach, had previously served in various roles and is now replacing Mohammad Yousuf.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 19-11-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 17:35 IST
  • Pakistan

In a strategic shift, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reinstated Shahid Aslam as the batting coach for the national white-ball cricket teams. The move comes after a challenging series in Australia, where Pakistani players underperformed, prompting the Board to act decisively.

Aslam, a seasoned coach with a rich history of service to the team, has held multiple roles including assistant coach, fielding coach, and assistant manager. For the past two years, he has been honing his skills at the High Performance Centre in Lahore.

Previously, former Test captain Mohammad Yousuf held the batting coach role but later resigned from both his coaching and selector duties, despite his resignation being rejected by PCB. The recent changes come on recommendations from interim coach Aaqib Javed, aiming to boost team performance ahead of upcoming international games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

