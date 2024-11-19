England's Women's Soccer Squad Faces Line-Up Challenge Ahead of High-Profile Friendlies

England's women's soccer team is preparing for a series of high-profile friendlies against Olympic champions, the United States and Euro 2025 hosts, Switzerland. However, manager Sarina Wiegman faces challenges with significant player absences due to injuries.

Manchester City forward Lauren Hemp, Manchester United midfielder Ella Toone, and several other key players will not be available. This situation opens opportunities for newcomers, such as Laura Blindkilde Brown and Gabby George, to showcase their skills.

Despite these setbacks, Wiegman remains optimistic. The friendlies offer a platform for player development and team preparation for upcoming European Championships, aiming to replicate their previous success against the U.S. at Wembley.

