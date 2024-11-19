Left Menu

England's Women's Soccer Squad Faces Line-Up Challenge Ahead of High-Profile Friendlies

England women's soccer manager Sarina Wiegman faces a challenging selection process with several key players out due to injuries. As the team prepares for friendlies against the U.S. and Switzerland, Wiegman welcomes new talents to step up, aiming to maintain their competitive edge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 18:00 IST
England's Women's Soccer Squad Faces Line-Up Challenge Ahead of High-Profile Friendlies

England's women's soccer team is preparing for a series of high-profile friendlies against Olympic champions, the United States and Euro 2025 hosts, Switzerland. However, manager Sarina Wiegman faces challenges with significant player absences due to injuries.

Manchester City forward Lauren Hemp, Manchester United midfielder Ella Toone, and several other key players will not be available. This situation opens opportunities for newcomers, such as Laura Blindkilde Brown and Gabby George, to showcase their skills.

Despite these setbacks, Wiegman remains optimistic. The friendlies offer a platform for player development and team preparation for upcoming European Championships, aiming to replicate their previous success against the U.S. at Wembley.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024