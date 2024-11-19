Indian Shooting Soars Post-Paris: New NRAI President Outlines Future Path

Following their remarkable performance at the Paris Olympics, Indian shooters have captured the nation's attention more than ever, according to Kalikesh Singh Narayan Deo, the newly-appointed President of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI). With 22 quotas secured for the 2024 Olympics and three athletes medaling, including a historic double by Manu Bhaker, the sport's visibility is on the rise.

Deo, speaking on the 'House of Glory' podcast launched by shooting legend Gagan Narang, noted that the Indian team's achievements reflect a consistent four-year effort. He asserted that Indian shooters demonstrated exceptional performance capabilities across all shooting disciplines, a testament to their growth and potential.

The NRAI President emphasized the importance of building robust support systems for both junior and senior athletes to maintain momentum. He highlighted India's successful hosting of international competitions, such as the ISSF Shooting World Cup and the ISSF Junior Shooting World Cup, as key drivers of excitement and development. Future plans include increasing competitive opportunities and collaborating with state governments and PSUs to support athletes emerging from modest backgrounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)