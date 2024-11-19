Japan Poised for Eighth Consecutive World Cup; Historic Wins for Indonesia and Uzbekistan
Japan is nearing an eighth consecutive World Cup spot after defeating China, while Indonesia achieved a historic win over Saudi Arabia. Japan leads Group C, and Uzbekistan also secured a vital victory. Both teams are looking strong in their respective Asian qualifiers, with World Cup spots within reach.
Japan is on the verge of securing an eighth straight World Cup appearance, following a decisive 3-1 victory over China. This win puts Japan 10 points clear at the top of its Asian qualifying group.
Despite a goalless first half-hour, Koki Ogawa broke the stalemate with a header, with Ko Itakura doubling the lead before halftime. Although China narrowed the gap early in the second half, Ogawa's second goal solidified Japan's lead.
In other group matches, Indonesia triumphed over Saudi Arabia 2-0, marking its first-ever win in the third round. Meanwhile, Uzbekistan edged out North Korea to strengthen its World Cup campaign. The top two teams from each group will automatically advance to the World Cup.
(With inputs from agencies.)
