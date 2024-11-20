Left Menu

Farewell to a Legend: Nadal's Final Bow

Rafael Nadal lost his final Davis Cup match to Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp. Despite showing moments of brilliance, Nadal was unable to secure a victory in what marked the end of his illustrious career. Carlos Alcaraz leveled the tie, but Spain ultimately fell short against the Dutch team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 04:55 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 04:55 IST
Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal's illustrious career came to a poignant end as the 22-time Grand Slam champion suffered his first Davis Cup singles loss in 20 years, bowing out to Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp.

In an emotional night in Malaga, the 38-year-old gave his all, but despite flashes of his former brilliance, fell 6-4 6-4.

Fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz managed to level the quarter-final tie, but the hosts ultimately came up short, with the Dutch cinching a dramatic victory and vanquishing the hopes of a fairytale farewell for Nadal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

