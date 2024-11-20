Farewell to a Legend: Nadal's Final Bow

Rafael Nadal's illustrious career came to a poignant end as the 22-time Grand Slam champion suffered his first Davis Cup singles loss in 20 years, bowing out to Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp.

In an emotional night in Malaga, the 38-year-old gave his all, but despite flashes of his former brilliance, fell 6-4 6-4.

Fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz managed to level the quarter-final tie, but the hosts ultimately came up short, with the Dutch cinching a dramatic victory and vanquishing the hopes of a fairytale farewell for Nadal.

(With inputs from agencies.)