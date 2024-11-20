Late Drama in South American World Cup Qualifiers
In South America's World Cup qualifiers, Ecuador defeated Colombia 1-0 despite being reduced to 10 men. Paraguay drew 2-2 with Bolivia, maintaining their unbeaten streak. Ecuador and Colombia remain in the top qualifying spots. Paraguay's late goalkeeping heroics prevented Bolivia from securing victory.
Ecuador managed a 1-0 victory over Colombia in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, held on Tuesday. Despite being reduced to 10 men, Ecuador secured the win with Enner Valencia's early goal. The result places them third in the CONMEBOL standings, while Colombia dropped to fourth.
Meanwhile, Paraguay salvaged a 2-2 draw against Bolivia, continuing their unbeaten run. Paraguay is now in sixth place with 17 points, just ahead of Bolivia. Julio Enciso's late equaliser was crucial in denying Bolivia a home victory.
In other matches, Argentina took on Peru, Chile faced Venezuela, and Brazil played Uruguay. The competition for a spot in the next World Cup intensifies as teams vie for the top six positions that guarantee direct qualification.
