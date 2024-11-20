Lautaro Martinez Equals Maradona with Decisive Goal in World Cup Qualifiers

A pivotal strike from Lautaro Martinez clinched a 1-0 victory for Argentina over Peru in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

The goal, set up by a perfectly-timed cross from Lionel Messi, not only sealed the win but also elevated Martinez alongside Diego Maradona as Argentina's fifth all-time top scorer.

Argentina currently dominates the CONMEBOL standings, standing five points ahead of Uruguay, as their goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez highlights the team's pride in being first in the qualifiers and Copa America champions.

(With inputs from agencies.)