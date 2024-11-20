Gyökeres Shines, Surpasses Haaland in Nations League Goal Thriller

In a stunning display of talent, Swedish forward Viktor Gyökeres netted four goals during a 6-0 rout of Azerbaijan, elevating him to the top spot as the leading scorer in the Nations League. This performance allowed him to surpass the formidable Erling Haaland.

Gyökeres began the evening with five goals already to his name across five games in the tournament. By the end of the match, his tally soared to eight, thanks to a hat trick and an additional goal, all accomplished in a jaw-dropping manner that highlighted his status as a top football prospect.

As Gyökeres' masterclass unfolded, it became evident why he is one of the most in-demand players this season, contributing not just goals but also playing a vital role in the build-up to others. This remarkable feat certainly reshaped the scoring leaderboard and reinforced Sweden's campaign in the competition.

