Sports Blitz: From Jordan's Venture to Nadal's Farewell
Highlights in sports include Michael Jordan's investment in a venture capital fund, key player injuries, coaching changes, and Rafa Nadal's retirement. Other stories cover manager awards, NFL suspensions, and the current College Football Playoff rankings.
Legendary basketball figure Michael Jordan has expanded his portfolio by investing in Courtside Ventures, a sports-focused venture capital fund aiming to raise $100 million.
In tennis, Rafa Nadal's illustrious career closed on an emotional note in Malaga, while NFL suspends Cardinals' Markus Bailey for six games over PED violations.
Other major sports updates feature manager accolades, player injuries, and College Football Playoff rankings shaping up as the season progresses.
