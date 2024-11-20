Left Menu

Sports Blitz: From Jordan's Venture to Nadal's Farewell

Highlights in sports include Michael Jordan's investment in a venture capital fund, key player injuries, coaching changes, and Rafa Nadal's retirement. Other stories cover manager awards, NFL suspensions, and the current College Football Playoff rankings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 10:31 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 10:31 IST
Sports Blitz: From Jordan's Venture to Nadal's Farewell
Michael Jordan

Legendary basketball figure Michael Jordan has expanded his portfolio by investing in Courtside Ventures, a sports-focused venture capital fund aiming to raise $100 million.

In tennis, Rafa Nadal's illustrious career closed on an emotional note in Malaga, while NFL suspends Cardinals' Markus Bailey for six games over PED violations.

Other major sports updates feature manager accolades, player injuries, and College Football Playoff rankings shaping up as the season progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024