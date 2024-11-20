Left Menu

Rain Dampens Traditional Pitch Prep for Border-Gavaskar Opener

Unusual rainfall in Perth affects pitch preparation for the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with the head curator, Isaac McDonald, ensuring that despite the damp conditions, the pitch will retain its characteristic bounce and pace. The forecast is clear for match days, allowing for traditional pitch behavior.

Updated: 20-11-2024 11:34 IST
Rain Dampens Traditional Pitch Prep for Border-Gavaskar Opener
In a disruption to the usual preparations for a Perth Test, the head curator Isaac McDonald revealed that unexpected rain has impacted the pitch readiness for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener. Despite the wet weather, McDonald assures that the pitch will still provide bounce and carry, crucial for an exciting contest.

The pitch at Optus Stadium, renowned for its pace and bounce, typically favors seamers and spinners, especially when cracks develop. However, persistent rain led to the pitch being covered, reducing preparation time. The curator's team is adapting by beginning preparations earlier, relying on rolling and managing moisture levels.

With rain clouds clearing, the forecast for the scheduled match days is promising. Temperatures will be moderate, but McDonald remains hopeful for more sun exposure to achieve the desired pitch conditions. Enthusiasm and team solidarity remain high as the ground staff anticipates delivering an excellent playing surface for this marquee fixture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

