Australia Prepares for India's Pant and a Gruelling Test Series

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood emphasizes the need for strategic depth against India's Rishabh Pant ahead of their Test series. Both teams aim to bolster their ICC rankings in a five-match series. India grapples with injuries, while Australia seeks to end a decade-long series drought against India.

Updated: 20-11-2024 12:21 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 12:21 IST
Australia Prepares for India's Pant and a Gruelling Test Series
Rishabh Pant. (Photo- BCCI) . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Australia

As Australia readies for its Test series opener against India at Perth's Optus Stadium, pacer Josh Hazlewood outlined the team's strategic focus on India's explosive wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant. The series, pivotal for ICC World Test Championship standings, promises to be a thrilling contest between the top two contenders.

Hazlewood stressed the necessity of having 'Plan B and C' when facing formidable opponents like Pant, who enjoys favorable statistics against Australia. However, he also voiced confidence in teammates like Travis Head and Mitch Marsh, who are capable of steering the game to Australia's advantage, despite India's impressive bench strength.

While discussing Shubman Gill's absence due to a thumb injury and Mohammed Shami's unavailability, Hazlewood acknowledged India's unmatched depth in talent. He commended Jasprit Bumrah for adeptly stepping into Shami's shoes, highlighting the significance of India's depth across all cricketing facets.

Winning the series against India, in a grueling five-Test format, would be a significant accomplishment for Australia, says Hazlewood. Following the opener, the series advances to Adelaide for a day-night Test, with further matches scheduled in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney, setting the stage for an exciting clash between these cricketing giants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

