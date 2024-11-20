Mexico's Thrilling Comeback: A Path to CONCACAF Glory

Mexico staged a remarkable comeback to overturn a two-goal deficit from their first-leg loss against Honduras. They secured a 4-0 victory at Toluca, advancing to the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals. Key performances came from Henry Martín, Raúl Jiménez, and Jorge Sánchez, orchestrating a dominant win.

Their 4-2 aggregate triumph in the quarterfinal on Tuesday night sets them against Canada on March 20 in Inglewood, California. Meanwhile, the reigning champions, the United States, are set to face Panama in the semifinals.

In Toronto, Jonathan David set a national record with his 31st goal for Canada, and Jacob Shaffelburg added two more in a comprehensive 3-0 win over Suriname, clinching a 4-0 aggregate win. Both nations now await their crucial semifinal clash.

