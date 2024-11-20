Left Menu

India Shines at China Masters Badminton Tournament

Indian badminton stars showed impressive performances at the China Masters. PV Sindhu, Malvika Bansod, and Lakshya Sen advanced with significant victories, while Priyanshu Rajawat and Aakarshi Kashyap faced tough exits. The mixed doubles pair B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy also secured a win, continuing India's promising tournament run.

20-11-2024
PV Sindhu. (Photo- BAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
In a promising start at the ongoing China Masters badminton tournament, PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medalist, exhibited her exceptional form by defeating Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in a riveting match that spanned over one hour and 22 minutes. Sindhu triumphed with scores of 21-17, 21-19.

Meanwhile, in another thrilling women's singles contest, Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod showcased resilience and skill, pulling off a hard-fought victory against Denmark's Line Kjaersfeldt. The intense round of 32 match saw Bansod secure a win with scores of 20-22, 23-21, 21-16.

In the men's singles category, Lakshya Sen, India's Commonwealth Games champion, delivered an impressive performance against Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia. With a scoreline of 21-14, 13-21, 21-13 in just 42 minutes, Sen advanced to the pre-quarterfinals, demonstrating his competitive edge.

Adding to India's success, the mixed doubles pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy emerged victorious in their opening clash against the American duo of Presley Smith and Jennie Gai. Ranked 32nd in the world, the Indian pair secured their win with scores 23-21, 17-21, 21-17.

However, not all Indian contenders found the same fortune. Priyanshu Rajawat faced a challenging exit from the men's singles event after a tough loss against Indonesia's Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo with scores 24-22, 13-21, 18-21. Despite a strong start, Rajawat couldn't sustain his lead.

In women's singles, Aakarshi Kashyap, ranked 46th globally, was eliminated by Japan's world number 14, Tomoka Miyazaki, who maintained dominance with 21-10, 21-18 victories. Meanwhile, Anupama Upadhyaya provided a glimmer of hope, defeating USA's Beiwen Zhang in an electrifying match that ended 21-17, 8-21, 22-20.

Additionally, top Indian men's doubles pair Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy prepare to make their mark post the Paris Olympics 2024, where they aimed to bounce back and deliver strong performances. (ANI)

