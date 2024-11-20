India's Test Challenge: Shubman Gill's Uncertainty and Rising Stars

The Indian cricket team is preparing for a challenging Test series against Australia, starting with uncertainty surrounding Shubman Gill's participation. Gill, who suffered a thumb injury, remains doubtful for the opener at Optus Stadium.

India's bowling coach, Morne Morkel, confirmed the team's cautious approach with young talents like Nitish Reddy under the spotlight. Reddy's all-rounder capabilities may fill the void in the squad alongside Jasprit Bumrah, poised to lead the bowling attack.

Morkel acknowledged the pressure on the team but viewed the series as a significant opportunity for Indian players. The strategy involves building partnerships and weathering tough pitches to achieve success in the competitive Australian conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)