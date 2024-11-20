Clash of Titans: India vs Australia in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The eagerly awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia is set to start on November 22 in Perth. In a surprising twist, Jasprit Bumrah will captain the Indian team in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, infusing new energy into the side. Virat Kohli remains the center of attention, renowned for his unwavering intensity and stellar form both on and off the field. During a recent pre-match press conference, India's bowling coach, Morne Morkel, praised Kohli's significant influence, highlighting his top-notch intensity and commitment.

"His intensity and professionalism are unparalleled, always putting himself under pressure during practice," Morkel commented, noting Kohli's exceptional work ethic. For a team abundant with young talent, Kohli's approach serves as a crucial standard. "For young players to observe that will elevate their game to another level," Morkel emphasized, pointing out how the former captain's dedication inspires others. With Kohli performing at his best and Bumrah at the helm, India aims for a robust start in the series, relying on a formidable bowling attack to counter Australia's strong lineup.

The series opener will set the stage for the second Test under lights at the Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10 in the day-night format. The third Test will unfold at The Gabba in Brisbane from December 14 to 18. The celebrated Boxing Day Test is set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, followed by the series finale at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7. This highly anticipated cricket series promises stunning matchups and an exciting conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)