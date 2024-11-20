Left Menu

Glenn Maxwell Faces Fitness Race After Hamstring Setback

Glenn Maxwell's first-class cricket return is delayed due to a hamstring injury, jeopardizing his availability for Victoria's Sheffield Shield matches. With a grade two injury, he may miss upcoming games but retains hopes for the Sri Lanka Test series. Maxwell remains resolved to pursue his Test cricket aspirations.

Updated: 20-11-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 17:12 IST
Glenn Maxwell (Photo: cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Glenn Maxwell's ambitions to return to the first-class cricket arena have been curtailed by a hamstring injury. The setback renders him unavailable for Victoria's next two Sheffield Shield encounters. Maxwell sustained the injury during Australia's third T20I match against Pakistan in Hobart, fueling concerns over his fitness for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) with the Melbourne Stars.

The stalwart all-rounder exited the field on Monday and was later confirmed to have suffered a grade two hamstring injury, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. Maxwell had been considered for the Prime Minister's XI in a two-day pink-ball clash against India in Canberra. Despite potentially missing these matches, Maxwell may still be in the running for future Test matches, including the two-match series in Sri Lanka next year.

Last month marked Maxwell's first red-ball game in over a year, playing for Victoria's Second XI against Queensland. With seven Test caps, the spin-bowling all-rounder remains eager to add to his tally. Maxwell recently expressed his unwavering dedication to his Test dreams, underscoring his desire to don the baggy green. Former Australia skipper Aaron Finch believes Maxwell's red-ball potential remains untainted by his recent setback.

(With inputs from agencies.)

