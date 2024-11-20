Left Menu

Patna Pirates' Strategic Harmony Leads to Decisive Victory

Patna Pirates triumphed over Bengaluru Bulls, winning 54-31 in a Pro Kabaddi League match. The cohesive performance, steered by raiders Ayan and Devank, uplifted the three-time champions to third place. Head coach Narender Redhu praised both the raiders and defenders for this remarkable win, emphasizing strategic play and execution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 19:56 IST
Players in action during match (Photo: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
In a strikingly dominant display, the Patna Pirates overpowered the Bengaluru Bulls with a commanding 54-31 victory during the Pro Kabaddi League's 11th season match at Noida Indoor Stadium. This decisive win is attributed to the synchronized efforts of the team's raiders and defenders, as stated by head coach Narender Kumar Redhu.

The match saw an impressive performance by the raiding duo of Ayan and Devank, who scored 12 and 16 points respectively. Their coordinated efforts allowed the team to climb to third place in the league standings. In a post-match conference, coach Redhu commended the effective contribution of both departments, emphasizing their pivotal roles in the win.

Despite their success, Redhu was complimentary towards the Bengaluru Bulls, acknowledging their competitive nature and key players like Pardeep Narwal. He maintained a focus on strategic discipline as they prepare for upcoming matches, underscoring the importance of adapting to opponents' plans. The Pirates anticipate their next challenge against the UP Yoddhas after a short interlude.

(With inputs from agencies.)

