Historic Triumph: Indian Women’s Hockey Team Wins Asian Championship
Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, praised the Indian women's hockey team for their remarkable win at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy. The team secured a 1-0 victory against China in the final, marking a significant achievement for India in Rajgir, Bihar. This event garnered national pride.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-11-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 19:58 IST
- Country:
- India
In a proud moment for India, the women's hockey team emerged victorious at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy, defeating China with a close 1-0 scoreline in the final match held in Rajgir, Bihar.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extended his heartfelt congratulations to the team, highlighting the historic nature of this victory. The victory held added significance since it was the first time such an event was hosted in Bihar.
Kumar emphasized the disciplined gameplay and skillful performance of the team members, considering this achievement a matter of national pride and glory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
