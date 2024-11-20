Arnault Family's New Play: Paris FC in the Spotlight

The Arnault family, known for their influence in the luxury fashion industry, is making its mark in the realm of sports. The family intends to acquire a controlling stake in Paris FC, a soccer club based in the French capital, without coercing LVMH brands into partnerships. Antoine Arnault clarified that collaborations would only happen at the discretion of the brands, aligning with their individual strategies.

Antoine Arnault, representing the family's holding company Agache on the board of Paris FC, emphasized a measured approach to developing the club. He stated their commitment to a strategic, step-by-step progression, emphasizing a long-term vision during a recent press conference.

This acquisition mirrors a wider European trend, where billionaires are increasingly investing in soccer clubs. Paris FC, currently lagging behind in fan engagement with low match attendance, aims to pose competition to local giants Paris Saint Germain. The takeover, partnered with Red Bull, marks a potential turning point for the club.

(With inputs from agencies.)