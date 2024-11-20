Left Menu

Indian Women's Hockey Team Clinches Historic Asian Champions Trophy Win

Deepika's decisive goal secured India's victory against China in the Asian Champions Trophy final. The Indian Women's Hockey Team earned their third title with a 1-0 win. Rewards were announced for the players and support staff by Hockey India, while the Asian Hockey Federation offered a substantial prize for podium finishers.

Deepika (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Women's Hockey Team emerged victorious in a thrilling encounter against China, securing their third Asian Champions Trophy title with a narrow 1-0 win. Deepika, the hero of the match, scored the decisive goal, leading the team to a memorable victory at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium.

Deepika expressed immense satisfaction post-game, acknowledging the team's strong performance and thanking the passionate fans for their unwavering support. Her crucial strike, in the 31st minute, sealed the triumph and was met with celebration from teammates and supporters alike.

Following their victory, Hockey India announced a monetary reward of Rs3 lakh for each player and Rs1.5 lakh for support staff. The Asian Hockey Federation also introduced financial incentives for podium finishers, offering USD 10,000 to India, marking a significant moment in the tournament's history.

