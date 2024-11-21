Ricky Ponting's Prediction: Australia's Battle in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The legendary Ricky Ponting expressed concerns about potential disruptions for the Indian team as Captain Rohit Sharma joins them midway through the series. Ponting maintains his 3-1 series victory prediction for Australia in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The highly-anticipated five-match Test series kicks off on Friday. With Rohit on paternity leave, Jasprit Bumrah is stepping up as captain for the opener. Ponting believes that despite Sharma's return potentially bringing disruptions, India's campaign remains fairly settled.

Reflecting on historical performances, Ponting cited India's resilience, recalling how they remarkably bounced back in the 2020-21 series. As preparation continues, Ponting emphasized the crucial mental aspect, stressing that clear thinking is pivotal in executing skills effectively on the field.

