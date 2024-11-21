Left Menu

Ricky Ponting's Prediction: Australia's Battle in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Ricky Ponting predicts that the return of Rohit Sharma could create potential disruption for India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Despite India's past victories, Ponting stands by his 3-1 victory prediction for Australia. He emphasizes the importance of mental preparation in high-stake series like this.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 21-11-2024 12:13 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 12:13 IST
The legendary Ricky Ponting expressed concerns about potential disruptions for the Indian team as Captain Rohit Sharma joins them midway through the series. Ponting maintains his 3-1 series victory prediction for Australia in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The highly-anticipated five-match Test series kicks off on Friday. With Rohit on paternity leave, Jasprit Bumrah is stepping up as captain for the opener. Ponting believes that despite Sharma's return potentially bringing disruptions, India's campaign remains fairly settled.

Reflecting on historical performances, Ponting cited India's resilience, recalling how they remarkably bounced back in the 2020-21 series. As preparation continues, Ponting emphasized the crucial mental aspect, stressing that clear thinking is pivotal in executing skills effectively on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

