Bumrah Praises Young Stars as India Prepares for Australia Face-Off

In anticipation of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, commencing with the first Test in Perth, Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah praised the team's young talent for their confidence and willingness to take on challenges. The match is scheduled to start on Friday at the Optus Stadium.

Addressing reporters, Bumrah highlighted the self-assurance of players like all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy. He emphasized the importance of tackling the upcoming "spicy" wicket challenges at Perth, noting the team's preparedness. Bumrah expressed his belief that performing well would enhance the players' skill levels without dwelling on potential drawbacks.

The series opener will be followed by a day-night Test in Adelaide and matches in Brisbane and Melbourne, culminating with a climactic test in Sydney. Both teams are eager to bolster their standings in the ICC World Test Championship, as India looks to rebound from a setback against New Zealand.

(With inputs from agencies.)