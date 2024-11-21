Left Menu

Bumrah Praises Young Stars as India Prepares for Australia Face-Off

As India gears up for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against Australia in Perth, captain Jasprit Bumrah commends young players for their determination. With the series beginning on Friday, both nations, leaders in the ICC World Test standings, are set to challenge each other's quests for ultimate victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 13:44 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 13:44 IST
Bumrah Praises Young Stars as India Prepares for Australia Face-Off
Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In anticipation of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, commencing with the first Test in Perth, Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah praised the team's young talent for their confidence and willingness to take on challenges. The match is scheduled to start on Friday at the Optus Stadium.

Addressing reporters, Bumrah highlighted the self-assurance of players like all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy. He emphasized the importance of tackling the upcoming "spicy" wicket challenges at Perth, noting the team's preparedness. Bumrah expressed his belief that performing well would enhance the players' skill levels without dwelling on potential drawbacks.

The series opener will be followed by a day-night Test in Adelaide and matches in Brisbane and Melbourne, culminating with a climactic test in Sydney. Both teams are eager to bolster their standings in the ICC World Test Championship, as India looks to rebound from a setback against New Zealand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024