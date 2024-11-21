Left Menu

Mohammed Shami Fires Back at Sanjay Manjrekar's IPL Auction Remarks

Mohammed Shami responded on social media to Sanjay Manjrekar's comments on his auction prospects. Despite his history of injuries, Shami, who was recently released and listed at a base price of Rs 2 crore, mocked Manjrekar's assessment. The discussion highlights concerns over Shami's availability in the season.

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami has taken a stand against former player and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar's remarks regarding his potential auction value in the forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) mega event.

Shami, who boasts an impressive record of 127 wickets in 110 IPL games, was recently released by Gujarat Titans and is slated to enter the auction with a base price of Rs 2 crore. This move follows his recovery from a prolonged injury hiatus due to an ankle condition.

Manjrekar commented that while Shami might attract bids due to his recent performance of taking 20 wickets for Gujarat Titans, franchises may hesitate to bid high due to his injury history. This statement prompted a humorous retort from Shami on Instagram, where he urged Manjrekar to save some wisdom for the future.

